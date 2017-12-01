Here’s what the possible purchase of Ted Turner’s island means for Hunting Island

More Videos 0:41 Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her? Pause 0:29 Here's where a Beaufort woman crawled to safety after attack 0:23 Pickup truck crashes into hayride; injures several pre-Halloween 0:40 Where can you see alligators, egrets and dolphins? 3 top Lowcountry locations 1:09 Dog rips apart Georgia woman's car as she pleads with officers 0:27 Saturday school? Watch time lapse as Hilton Head High students arrive 0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 0:52 Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. 5:43 Chef impersonator Nancy Farrar's waffle iron mozzarella snacks 0:33 Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

An aerial tour of Hunting Island State park officials had already planned a beach restoration project before the arrival of Hurricane Matthew. Now the amount of sand needed has almost doubled. Engineers plan to pump up to 1.2 million cubic yards of sand onto Hunting Island’s shoreline which includes building up to four new groins. State park officials had already planned a beach restoration project before the arrival of Hurricane Matthew. Now the amount of sand needed has almost doubled. Engineers plan to pump up to 1.2 million cubic yards of sand onto Hunting Island’s shoreline which includes building up to four new groins. Daniel Heidtke 843 Aerial

State park officials had already planned a beach restoration project before the arrival of Hurricane Matthew. Now the amount of sand needed has almost doubled. Engineers plan to pump up to 1.2 million cubic yards of sand onto Hunting Island’s shoreline which includes building up to four new groins. Daniel Heidtke 843 Aerial