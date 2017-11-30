Screenshot
Beaufort News

Port Royal crash shut down lanes of Parris Island Gateway

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

November 30, 2017 05:26 PM

A Port Royal crash on Parris Island Gateway temporarily blocked multiple lanes Thursday afternoon, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office advisory.

The crash shut down the left north and southbound lanes near Savannah Highway around 5 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office. The lanes were cleared quickly and traffic resumed in most lanes, with all lanes cleared by about 5:30 p.m.

Beaufort County traffic cameras showed emergency vehicles in the middle of the roadway with what appeared to be at least two involved vehicles at 5 p.m. A few minutes later, an ambulance, firetruck and some law enforcement vehicles had left, leaving one law enforcement vehicle and another vehicle — possibly another involved vehicle — behind, blocking one lane.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

