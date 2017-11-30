Stock image
Beaufort News

Early Branch man dies in a garage work accident in Lobeco

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

November 30, 2017 04:36 PM

A 55-year-old Early Branch man was killed in a work accident in Lobeco late Tuesday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth “Kenny” Echler was struck by the rear lift gate of a garbage truck in for repair around 11:30 a.m. at Certified Fleet Services on Trask Parkway, according to the report. The hydraulics of the lift gate failed causing it to fall down on Echler.

The incident was deemed accidental, Beaufort County Coroner Ed Allen said Wednesday afternoon.

Echler’s employer could not be reached for comment.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

