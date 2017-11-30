U.S. Marshalls nab suspected gunman in St. Helena shooting

More Videos 0:41 Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her? Pause 0:29 Here's where a Beaufort woman crawled to safety after attack 1:21 One dog missing in Beaufort house fire 0:40 Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character 1:23 Take a look inside Beaufort's newest daiquiri bar 0:50 How does a minor get charged as an adult? Beaufort County solicitor breaks it down 1:07 Worried about your home flooding? This is how you navigate Beaufort County's new flood maps 0:27 Here's the progress of Hilton Head's Shelter Cove luxury apartments 0:27 Saturday school? Watch time lapse as Hilton Head High students arrive 1:18 Bluffton police are no match for suspects in car chase at speeds over 100 mph Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A man was shot on St. Helena Monday night, this is where it happened A man was flown to MUSC with multiple gunshot wounds after he was shot around 7:30 p.m. at the Tiger Express at 813 Sea Island Parkway on Monday night on St. Helena. This is where it happened. A man was flown to MUSC with multiple gunshot wounds after he was shot around 7:30 p.m. at the Tiger Express at 813 Sea Island Parkway on Monday night on St. Helena. This is where it happened. Delayna Earley Staff video

