U.S. Marshalls nab suspected gunman in St. Helena shooting

A 43-year-old Burton man — the second suspect wanted in connection with a Nov. 6 shooting incident on St. Helena Island — was arrested by U.S. Marshalls in Savannah Thursday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release.
James Jabbar Williams is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the release. Marshalls found him at an apartment complex off East Victory Drive in Savannah after a citizen provided information about his whereabouts to law enforcement.
He is being held in Chatham County Detention Center and is expected to be brought to Beaufort County after an extradition hearing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Williams is accused of firing numerous rounds, possibly from a semi-automatic assault rifle, at the victim in a gas station parking lot around 7:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office. Williams left the business in a black SUV and left behind 7.62 cartridge casings in the parking lot.
The victim, who was injured in his right arm and his left leg, has since been released from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Jermaine Sharodd Gadson, 41, of St. Helena Island turned himself in on Nov. 21 to face charges of misprision of a felony and unlawful carrying of a handgun, according to a Sheriff’s Office release at the time. He was released from the Beaufort County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.
Gadson is not believed to have fired any shots, but he is accused of carrying a handgun into the convenience store, hiding it from deputies and withholding information about the shooting, according to the release.
