U.S. Marshalls nab suspected gunman in St. Helena shooting

More Videos

Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her? 0:41

Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her?

Pause
Here's where a Beaufort woman crawled to safety after attack 0:29

Here's where a Beaufort woman crawled to safety after attack

One dog missing in Beaufort house fire 1:21

One dog missing in Beaufort house fire

Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character 0:40

Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character

Take a look inside Beaufort's newest daiquiri bar 1:23

Take a look inside Beaufort's newest daiquiri bar

How does a minor get charged as an adult? Beaufort County solicitor breaks it down 0:50

How does a minor get charged as an adult? Beaufort County solicitor breaks it down

Worried about your home flooding? This is how you navigate Beaufort County's new flood maps 1:07

Worried about your home flooding? This is how you navigate Beaufort County's new flood maps

Here's the progress of Hilton Head's Shelter Cove luxury apartments 0:27

Here's the progress of Hilton Head's Shelter Cove luxury apartments

Saturday school? Watch time lapse as Hilton Head High students arrive 0:27

Saturday school? Watch time lapse as Hilton Head High students arrive

Bluffton police are no match for suspects in car chase at speeds over 100 mph 1:18

Bluffton police are no match for suspects in car chase at speeds over 100 mph

  • A man was shot on St. Helena Monday night, this is where it happened

    A man was flown to MUSC with multiple gunshot wounds after he was shot around 7:30 p.m. at the Tiger Express at 813 Sea Island Parkway on Monday night on St. Helena. This is where it happened.

A man was flown to MUSC with multiple gunshot wounds after he was shot around 7:30 p.m. at the Tiger Express at 813 Sea Island Parkway on Monday night on St. Helena. This is where it happened. Delayna Earley Staff video
A man was flown to MUSC with multiple gunshot wounds after he was shot around 7:30 p.m. at the Tiger Express at 813 Sea Island Parkway on Monday night on St. Helena. This is where it happened. Delayna Earley Staff video

Beaufort News

U.S. Marshalls nab suspected gunman in St. Helena shooting

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

November 30, 2017 03:37 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A 43-year-old Burton man — the second suspect wanted in connection with a Nov. 6 shooting incident on St. Helena Island — was arrested by U.S. Marshalls in Savannah Thursday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release.

James Jabbar Williams is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the release. Marshalls found him at an apartment complex off East Victory Drive in Savannah after a citizen provided information about his whereabouts to law enforcement.

He is being held in Chatham County Detention Center and is expected to be brought to Beaufort County after an extradition hearing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Williams
James Jabbar Williams
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office

Williams is accused of firing numerous rounds, possibly from a semi-automatic assault rifle, at the victim in a gas station parking lot around 7:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office. Williams left the business in a black SUV and left behind 7.62 cartridge casings in the parking lot.

The victim, who was injured in his right arm and his left leg, has since been released from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Jermaine Sharodd Gadson, 41, of St. Helena Island turned himself in on Nov. 21 to face charges of misprision of a felony and unlawful carrying of a handgun, according to a Sheriff’s Office release at the time. He was released from the Beaufort County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

Gadson is not believed to have fired any shots, but he is accused of carrying a handgun into the convenience store, hiding it from deputies and withholding information about the shooting, according to the release.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her? 0:41

Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her?

Pause
Here's where a Beaufort woman crawled to safety after attack 0:29

Here's where a Beaufort woman crawled to safety after attack

One dog missing in Beaufort house fire 1:21

One dog missing in Beaufort house fire

Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character 0:40

Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character

Take a look inside Beaufort's newest daiquiri bar 1:23

Take a look inside Beaufort's newest daiquiri bar

How does a minor get charged as an adult? Beaufort County solicitor breaks it down 0:50

How does a minor get charged as an adult? Beaufort County solicitor breaks it down

Worried about your home flooding? This is how you navigate Beaufort County's new flood maps 1:07

Worried about your home flooding? This is how you navigate Beaufort County's new flood maps

Here's the progress of Hilton Head's Shelter Cove luxury apartments 0:27

Here's the progress of Hilton Head's Shelter Cove luxury apartments

Saturday school? Watch time lapse as Hilton Head High students arrive 0:27

Saturday school? Watch time lapse as Hilton Head High students arrive

Bluffton police are no match for suspects in car chase at speeds over 100 mph 1:18

Bluffton police are no match for suspects in car chase at speeds over 100 mph

  • Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her?

    Have you seen this girl? Caitlyn Frisina, 17, has been missing since Sunday. If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts contact 877-419-0934.

Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her?

View More Video