  • Here's where a Beaufort woman crawled to safety after attack

    A Beaufort woman escaped an apparent brutal attack and house fire at this Battery Creek Road home on Wednesday, November 29, 2017. Beauton Byrd, 25, has been charged with attempted murder and arson in connection to the incident.

A Beaufort woman escaped an apparent brutal attack and house fire at this Battery Creek Road home on Wednesday, November 29, 2017. Beauton Byrd, 25, has been charged with attempted murder and arson in connection to the incident. Stephen Fastenau Staff video
A Beaufort woman escaped an apparent brutal attack and house fire at this Battery Creek Road home on Wednesday, November 29, 2017. Beauton Byrd, 25, has been charged with attempted murder and arson in connection to the incident. Stephen Fastenau Staff video

Beaufort News

Alleged attacker charged as Beaufort stabbing, fire victim recovers

By Stephen Fastenau And Joan McDonough

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

November 30, 2017 11:41 AM

A 25-year-old Beaufort area man has been charged with attempted murder and second degree arson after a woman was attacked and escaped her burning home on Wednesday, according to a Beaufort Police Department news release Thursday.

Beauton Byrd was charged in connection with the Battery Creek Road incident, according to police and online Beaufort County Detention Center records. Byrd is listed as being homeless in detention center records. He was arrested Thursday morning and remains in jail awaiting a bond hearing.

ByrdBeauton
Beauton Byrd
Beaufort County Detention Center

The Beaufort woman who appeared to have been brutally attacked before escaping the house fire Wednesday is in stable condition at a Charleston hospital, the homeowner said.

The injured woman called and left a message Wednesday for Sherry Hyland, who owns the home that burned on Battery Creek Road, Hyland said. A member of the medical staff at Medical University of South Carolina called Hyland later with a message from the woman.

“She wanted me to know she was there and being taken care of,” Hyland said. “And she asked if I could help find her dog.”

The woman crawled from a broken window as the house caught fire and told a man who came to her aid she had been stabbed multiple times.

The small black dog named ran off during the commotion. The dog’s name is Scrappy and has been spotted in the Royal Oaks and Mossy Oaks are of Beaufort.

Hyland’s two Great Danes escaped the fire.

Police and firefighters responded to a domestic violence call Wednesday afternoon at Battery Creek Road near Jane Way. A nearby flagman said he pulled the woman from a broken window in the front of the house as it caught fire, and that she had been stabbed multiple times and appeared to have been beaten.

Byrd was found in the home and taken to the hospital in handcuffs.

Police and SLED are investigating, and no arrests had been announced Thursday morning.

Hyland said investigators finished at her home Wednesday evening. She walked through in the dark and said she was shocked at the scope of the damage.

All the doors and three of the windows were broken as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. Heirloom furniture and Hyland’s college diploma are among the items soaked in water.

The ceiling and much of the inside of the house is coated black.

“I haven’t seen it in daylight,” Hyland said. “I don’t know if I want to see it in daylight.”

This story will be updated.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

