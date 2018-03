Just in time for the 50th anniversary of the Heritage golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links, Sea Pines Resort is opening the Pete Dye Room at the Harbour Town Clubhouse. It celebrates the life and times of the designer who made his career, and simultaneously helped put Sea Pines on the map as a golf destination, with the design of the storied golf course. Cary Corbitt, Sea Pines Resort Director of Sports and Operations, describes the motivation for the exhibit, which opens on Monday.