Before he went missing, a St. Helena Island man said he just planned to take a nap

A 67-year-old St. Helena Island man reported missing and endangered on Tuesday, said he was going to take a nap and didn’t plan to go anywhere before he disappeared on Sunday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Michael Hatfield, who was reported missing and endangered by his family, was last seen at his Creek House Lane home on Sunday, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. He was last seen wearing a frog T-shirt, gray Nike sweat shorts and purple Puma sneakers, according to the Sheriff’s Office report.
The missing man allegedly said that he didn’t plan on going anywhere after having some lunch and taking his medication around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to the report. He has left home for days at a time in the past, but never without bringing his cell phone and cigarettes.
A nearby Dulamo Road resident reported hearing someone call for help in the woods around 7 p.m. on Sunday, but didn’t think anything of it until he saw the Sheriff’s Office alert about Hatfield’s disappearance, according to the report. Deputies searched the wooded area between the two homes, but found no sign of Hatfield.
Hatfield was still missing Wednesday afternoon, according to Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage. Hatfield’s car was still at his home and his family believes he left on foot. Hatfield reportedly has medical conditions, which is causing concern among his family and friends.
On Wednesday, there was no update available on where Hatfield might be and no one had yet reported seeing or hearing from him, Bromage said.
Anyone with information can call Staff Sgt. Eric Calendine at 843-255-3427 or Sheriff's Office Emergency Dispatch at 911.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
