2-vehicle accident temporarily blocks all southbound traffic on Trask Parkway

A traffic accident briefly blocked both lanes of traffic on southbound U.S. 21/Trask Parkway heading towards Beaufort. The accident has since been cleared and traffic is moving normally.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said that the accident happened near Horace Dawson Lane in Lobeco and that all southbound lanes of U.S. 21 were blocked. The accident was visible on traffic cams, and the roadway has since been cleared, according to the Sheriff’s Office and traffic camera footage.
Two vehicles were involved in the accident according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage, who also said that minor injuries were reported.
One person was transported from the scene by Beaufort County EMS according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, spokesman for the South Carolina Highway Patrol, which is investigating the accident.
Information on the full extent of their injuries or the hospital they were taken to was not available, Southern said.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
