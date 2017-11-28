Beaufort cops will be at this spot Thursday during the morning commute

Beaufort Police Department will have a safety checkpoint for drivers in the Northwest Quadrant on Thursday morning, according to a police news release.
Officers will be at Bladen and Duke streets from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., according to the release. They will be checking on seatbelt use, driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations as part of the Highway Safety Grant.
Drivers should use extra caution driving in the area, be ready to stop for traffic and keep an eye out for officers in the roadway, according to the release.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments