Beaufort cops will be at this spot Thursday during the morning commute

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

November 28, 2017 03:41 PM

Beaufort Police Department will have a safety checkpoint for drivers in the Northwest Quadrant on Thursday morning, according to a police news release.

Officers will be at Bladen and Duke streets from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., according to the release. They will be checking on seatbelt use, driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations as part of the Highway Safety Grant.

Drivers should use extra caution driving in the area, be ready to stop for traffic and keep an eye out for officers in the roadway, according to the release.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

