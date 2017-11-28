Stock image
Beaufort News

The sound of gunshots. A car speeds away. 2 Burton homes riddled with bullet holes

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

November 28, 2017 12:33 PM

Two Burton homes were riddled with bullet holes after an incident Monday night, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Several casings were found in and around the roadway at Broad River Boulevard and WK Alston Drive after residents heard multiple gunshots around 10 p.m., Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said Tuesday morning.

After the gunshots, residents reported hearing a vehicle speed away. No injuries were reported and no suspects have been identified.

From the casings left behind, it appears that guns of two different calibers were used, Bromage said. It is unclear exactly where the shots came from or what the intended target was, he said. The incident is still under investigation.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

