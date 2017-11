More Videos

1:23 Take a look inside Beaufort's newest daiquiri bar

0:40 Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character

0:40 Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree

0:50 How does a minor get charged as an adult? Beaufort County solicitor breaks it down

0:53 Beaufort woman hosts 5K for her family, here's why

0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter

0:52 Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse.

0:48 Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes

0:47 Want your turkey juicy like Hudson's? Try this brine.

0:48 Who won Saturday's marsh tacky horse race in Yemassee? This video will show you

0:59 Ever seen a matchlock gun be fired? This video will show you what it's like