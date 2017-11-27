Beaufort News

How do new Beaufort County flood maps affect you? Here's how to find out

By Staff reports

newsroom@islandpacket.com

November 27, 2017 04:55 PM

With the recent release of Beaufort County’s new flood maps, a series of informational meetings will be held.

Many Beaufort County homeowners could see reduced flood insurance premiums with the release of the new maps because, in general, the maps show properties face less flood risk than the 1986 maps the county currently uses.

Residents, however, likely will have to wait more than a year before seeing any savings. Adjustments in insurance rates will kick in after the preliminary maps take effect, and officials have estimated that won’t happen until 2019 at the earliest.

The sessions, two of which had a change in venue, are scheduled from:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪  3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hilton Head Island Town Council Chambers, 1 Town Center Court

▪  2 to 8 pm. Wednesday at University of South Carolina Beaufort, Main lobby of Hargray Building, 1 University Blvd.

▪  2 to 7 pm. Thursday at St. Helena Library, 6355 Jonathan Francis Sr. Rd.

Representatives will be available to discuss flood insurance, engineering, and building permits, among other things.

Home and business owners, renters, real estate agents, mortgage lenders, surveyors and insurance agents are encouraged to attend, according to a Beaufort County news release.

For more information, contact the county’s Building Codes Department at 843-255-2065.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character

    Diamond Henderson, friend of missing 19-year-old Chaz Blanding and his slain uncle Robert, 24, talks about who his friends were and what he thinks happened.

Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character

Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character 0:40

Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character
Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree 0:40

Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree
How does a minor get charged as an adult? Beaufort County solicitor breaks it down 0:50

How does a minor get charged as an adult? Beaufort County solicitor breaks it down

View More Video