How do new Beaufort County flood maps affect you? Here's how to find out

With the recent release of Beaufort County’s new flood maps, a series of informational meetings will be held.
Many Beaufort County homeowners could see reduced flood insurance premiums with the release of the new maps because, in general, the maps show properties face less flood risk than the 1986 maps the county currently uses.
Residents, however, likely will have to wait more than a year before seeing any savings. Adjustments in insurance rates will kick in after the preliminary maps take effect, and officials have estimated that won’t happen until 2019 at the earliest.
The sessions, two of which had a change in venue, are scheduled from:
▪ 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hilton Head Island Town Council Chambers, 1 Town Center Court
▪ 2 to 8 pm. Wednesday at University of South Carolina Beaufort, Main lobby of Hargray Building, 1 University Blvd.
▪ 2 to 7 pm. Thursday at St. Helena Library, 6355 Jonathan Francis Sr. Rd.
Representatives will be available to discuss flood insurance, engineering, and building permits, among other things.
Home and business owners, renters, real estate agents, mortgage lenders, surveyors and insurance agents are encouraged to attend, according to a Beaufort County news release.
For more information, contact the county’s Building Codes Department at 843-255-2065.
