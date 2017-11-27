Craving a frozen beverage, Beaufort? This new spot is finally set to open

More Videos 0:40 Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character Pause 0:50 How does a minor get charged as an adult? Beaufort County solicitor breaks it down 0:40 Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree 0:48 Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes 2:44 Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park 0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 0:18 Deputies respond to shots fired at this Bluffton housing complex 0:49 Love Christmas lights? Take a drive around the Hilton Head firehouse 18:05 Fly through the International Space Station! 0:37 In the mood for Italian? There is a new restaurant in Bluffton Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Take a look inside Beaufort's newest daiquiri bar Wet Willie's Beaufort franchise hopes to open Saturday, December 2, 2017. A mural at the frozen drink bar includes Beaufort heroes Robert Smalls and Joe Frazier and offers a nod to the military town's Marine Corps presence. Wet Willie's Beaufort franchise hopes to open Saturday, December 2, 2017. A mural at the frozen drink bar includes Beaufort heroes Robert Smalls and Joe Frazier and offers a nod to the military town's Marine Corps presence. Stephen Fastenau Staff video

