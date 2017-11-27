Craving a frozen beverage, Beaufort? This new spot is finally set to open

If frozen drinks are your thing, rejoice.
Wet Willie’s is finally here. And the regional franchise will include some local fare Beaufort natives will instantly recognize.
Managers of the Beaufort location of the popular bar franchise hope to open Saturday in Beaufort Town Center. That opening date isn’t certain and is dependent on staff training this week and necessary product being delivered on time, Wet Willie’s operations director Greg Catanzaro said Monday.
But the pieces are in place, and decorative touches give the business a local feel.
Never miss a local story.
A mural above the bar includes Beaufort heroes Robert Smalls and Joe Frazier. The Richard V. Woods Memorial Bridge and Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island also are represented in the painting by Canadian artist Bill Wrigley.
“We wanted to make sure everybody’s represented,” said Patricia Alston, a St. Helena native and former Marine who will be the franchise’s general manager.
Wet Willie’s franchise owner Joseph Ford initially hoped to open the location more than a year ago. Designing and renovating the space ate up more time than expected.
In addition to the frozen daiquiri bar, Beaufort’s Wet Willie’s also will offer food such as shrimp and grits, flatbread pizza and sandwiches.
“We’re more than just the drinks,” Alston said when the franchise was first announced. “It will be an experience when you come to Wet Willie’s.”
The Savannah-based Wet Willie’s has 14 locations, according to its website. There are two Wet Willie’s locations in Savannah and also bars in Myrtle Beach and Columbia.
Wet Willie’s is known for its frozen drinks, with flavors including Call a Cab, Naked Willie and Shock Treatment.
The business is tucked in the back of the shopping center at 2127 Boundary St. The operating hours are not yet posted.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
Comments