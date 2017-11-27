Burton man says he had $80K hidden at his home. He came back from a trip to find it gone

A Burton man came home from his Thanksgiving vacation to find $80,000 in cash had been stolen from his property, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
A window appeared to have been pried open while he was away — between approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday — according to the report. Some shoe impressions were found outside the home and deputies took DNA samples in an attempt to identify a suspect or suspects.
Few people knew about the money he had hidden on his property, according to the report. Some pieces of jewelry were also missing from the home and several things were not where the victim left them. A $250 tool box was damaged, but the suspect wasn’t able to open it and it was still locked when the man got home.
Several details in the report have been redacted and the incident is still under investigation.
Never miss a local story.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments