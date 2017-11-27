More Videos

    Jamonte Simmons was shot and killed two years ago and today would have been his graduation day. His mother, Angel Simmons, chose to honor him by walking during the Ridgeland-Hardeeville High commencement ceremony in his place.

Beaufort News

Teen charged as adult in connection with deadly 2015 shooting in Ridgeland

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

November 27, 2017 10:35 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A 17-year-old has been charged as an adult with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the shooting death of a Ridgeland 18 year old in 2015.

Jamarie Shakel Garner’s case was waived to general sessions court on Wednesday after a ruling that said he would charged as an adult in connection with the Nov. 14, 2015 death of Jamonte “Monte” Simmons, according to Jeff Kidd, communications director of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Simmons was shot and killed in a wooded area between homes on Rice Shire Road in Ridgeland’s Spring Hill Community. According to a Jasper County Sheriff’s Office report, Simmons was shot twice and died at the scene.

Garner, who was 15 at the time, was quickly charged as the person suspected of firing the fatal shots and taken into custody. He was held at the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice Detention Center in Columbia.

Former Jasper County Sheriff Gregory Jenkins said the shooting happened as a result of a feud over a four-wheeler.

“Devastating, chilling, cold, confusing,” Jenkins said in 2015. “These are our young people. It’s very painful.”

Kidd was unable to say whether Garner has been transferred to the Jasper County Detention Center or if he has had a bond hearing.

In June, Angel Simmons, Jamonte Simmons’ mother, accepted her son’s honorary diploma as she held a photo of him on the Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School’s graduation stage. Her son was killed during his junior year.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

