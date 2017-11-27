Teen charged as adult in connection with deadly 2015 shooting in Ridgeland

More Videos 0:40 Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree Pause 0:40 Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character 0:53 Beaufort woman hosts 5K for her family, here's why 1:07 Worried about your home flooding? This is how you navigate Beaufort County's new flood maps 0:52 Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. 0:33 Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer 1:10 Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 0:48 Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes 0:22 Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 1:01 Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Ridgeland-Hardeeville mother walks for her deceased son on his graduation day Jamonte Simmons was shot and killed two years ago and today would have been his graduation day. His mother, Angel Simmons, chose to honor him by walking during the Ridgeland-Hardeeville High commencement ceremony in his place. Jamonte Simmons was shot and killed two years ago and today would have been his graduation day. His mother, Angel Simmons, chose to honor him by walking during the Ridgeland-Hardeeville High commencement ceremony in his place. Delayna Earley Staff video

