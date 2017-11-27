Where is Chaz Blanding? Nearly a week after he was last seen, Beaufort teen still missing

The search for a missing Beaufort 19-year-old continued Monday after his uncle was found dead with gunshot wounds in a Lady’s Island drainage ditch Wednesday afternoon.
Chaz Blanding has not been seen by his family members since Nov. 21 and has since been reported missing and endangered, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Chaz Blanding and his uncle, Robert Blanding, 25, of St. Helena Island, were last seen leaving Chaz Blandings Southside Boulevard home around 6 p.m..
Around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Robert Blanding’s body was found of F&B Road with multiple gunshot wounds, the release said.
Any possible suspects in the shooting have not been named by the Sheriff’s Office as the investigation continues.
Chaz Blanding was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with black writing on the front, blue jeans and dark and light blue Nike shoes. He is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.
Anyone with information on Chaz Blanding’s whereabouts or about the shooting may contact Investigator Brandon Disbrow at 843-255-3407 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
Information given to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-CrimeSC may be given anonymously and is eligible for a possible reward.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
