Burton firefighters found a cehicle had flipped over and landed 10 yards into a tree-line around 6 p.m. on Sunday. The crash was one of three reported in less than 24 hours.
Burton firefighters found a cehicle had flipped over and landed 10 yards into a tree-line around 6 p.m. on Sunday. The crash was one of three reported in less than 24 hours. Burton Fire District
Burton firefighters found a cehicle had flipped over and landed 10 yards into a tree-line around 6 p.m. on Sunday. The crash was one of three reported in less than 24 hours. Burton Fire District

Beaufort News

Three crashes. 24 hours. Burton firefighters end busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

November 27, 2017 09:04 AM

Minor injuries were reported after three crashes in less than 24 hours in Burton.

The first crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in front of 3428 Trask Parkway, according to a Burton Fire District news release. The two-vehicle crash resulted in minor damages and injuries, but traffic on Trask Parkway was delayed for around 20 minutes as emergency crews removed debris from the roadway and helped those involved.

The second crash happened around 6 p.m. the same day near the Dollar General on Parris Island Gateway. Burton firefighters found a single vehicle had flipped over 10 yards into a tree-line. The female driver got out of the vehicle before firefighters arrived and declined medical treatment, the release said. Traffic on Parris Island Gateway was delayed for half an hour as a result of the crash.

The final crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Firefighters arrived to find a single-vehicle crash on Broad River Boulevard after a vehicle struck a deer. The occupants of the vehicle were not injured, and traffic on Broad River Boulevard was delayed for around 20 minutes.

The fire district has responded to 320 crashes so far this year.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree

    Planning to get a live Christmas tree this year? Everyone has their own ideas about what the perfect tree is, but if you follow these tips from the owners of A&A Christmas Tree Farm you should be well on your way to choosing an amazing tree.

Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree

Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree 0:40

Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree
Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character 0:40

Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character
Beaufort woman hosts 5K for her family, here's why 0:53

Beaufort woman hosts 5K for her family, here's why

View More Video