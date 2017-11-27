Three crashes. 24 hours. Burton firefighters end busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend

Minor injuries were reported after three crashes in less than 24 hours in Burton.
The first crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in front of 3428 Trask Parkway, according to a Burton Fire District news release. The two-vehicle crash resulted in minor damages and injuries, but traffic on Trask Parkway was delayed for around 20 minutes as emergency crews removed debris from the roadway and helped those involved.
The second crash happened around 6 p.m. the same day near the Dollar General on Parris Island Gateway. Burton firefighters found a single vehicle had flipped over 10 yards into a tree-line. The female driver got out of the vehicle before firefighters arrived and declined medical treatment, the release said. Traffic on Parris Island Gateway was delayed for half an hour as a result of the crash.
The final crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning.
Firefighters arrived to find a single-vehicle crash on Broad River Boulevard after a vehicle struck a deer. The occupants of the vehicle were not injured, and traffic on Broad River Boulevard was delayed for around 20 minutes.
The fire district has responded to 320 crashes so far this year.
