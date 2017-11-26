Stock image
Beaufort News

They thought they’d get a puppy, but the stranger online kept asking for more money

By Joan McDonough

November 26, 2017 08:22 PM

A Laurel Bay community couple thought they bought a Husky puppy online, but soon realized they had fallen victim to a scam, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The couple paid $450 through a Walmart to Walmart transaction after seeing an advertisement for puppies on Facebook, according to the report. When the puppy wasn’t on the promised flight on Wednesday they called the woman who sold them the dog and she demanded another $400 for the dog’s flight insurance.

A deputy tried calling the woman, but someone on the other line kept hanging up, according to the report. Instead, the deputy contacted Cleveland Police Department and learned this wasn’t the first complaint about this woman swindling people out of money with the promise of puppies. The would-be Husky parents were given the alleged scammer’s address in Cleveland so they could go pick up their new dog.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

