Stock image
Stock image
Stock image

Beaufort News

He got a weird phone call about his boat. The thief brought it to the right people.

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

November 26, 2017 07:23 PM

A boat and boat trailer stolen from a Burton property were brought to a nearby business on Friday where employees knew — and notified — the rightful owner.

The victim got a call from Complete Car Care of Beaufort that someone had stopped by with plans to check on the boat trailer’s tires for the owner, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. Thinking that was odd, someone from the business called the owner.

Believing someone was going to steal the boat, the owner let all of the air out of the tires, according to the report. About a week later, the boat was gone.

The boat showed up at the auto shop and they again let the owner know what was going on, according to the report. Several employees spoke with deputies, but a portion of each statement has been redacted from the incident report.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The boat was valued at approximately $500 and the trailer was estimated to cost about $2,500, according to the report.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character

    Diamond Henderson, friend of missing 19-year-old Chaz Blanding and his slain uncle Robert, 24, talks about who his friends were and what he thinks happened.

Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character

Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character 0:40

Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character
Beaufort woman hosts 5K for her family, here's why 0:53

Beaufort woman hosts 5K for her family, here's why
Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. 0:52

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse.

View More Video