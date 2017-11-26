He got a weird phone call about his boat. The thief brought it to the right people.

A boat and boat trailer stolen from a Burton property were brought to a nearby business on Friday where employees knew — and notified — the rightful owner.
The victim got a call from Complete Car Care of Beaufort that someone had stopped by with plans to check on the boat trailer’s tires for the owner, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. Thinking that was odd, someone from the business called the owner.
Believing someone was going to steal the boat, the owner let all of the air out of the tires, according to the report. About a week later, the boat was gone.
The boat showed up at the auto shop and they again let the owner know what was going on, according to the report. Several employees spoke with deputies, but a portion of each statement has been redacted from the incident report.
Never miss a local story.
The boat was valued at approximately $500 and the trailer was estimated to cost about $2,500, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments