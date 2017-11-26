Stock image
Report: ‘My kids are here,’ he allegedly told his neighbor after the gun came out

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

November 26, 2017 06:29 PM

An ongoing dispute between a pair of Lady’s Island neighbors escalated on Friday morning out in front of their Brickyard Point Road North homes, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The alleged victim reported that he, a friend and his two sons were out on the his front porch Friday morning when the neighbor came outside, according to the report. The two men started to argue and the neighbor allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at them.

“My kids are here,” the man allegedly told his neighbor several times, to which the neighbor allegedly said that he would shoot him in the face, according to the report.

The neighbor’s wife told deputies that the man came into her yard, started yelling and running toward her husband who was getting into his truck to leave.

At some point, the neighbor allegedly fired his gun either toward his home or in the direction of the man, according to the report. After that, he left the house in his truck.

No charges have yet been filed.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

