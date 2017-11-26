If you want to know the rules at this community center, read around the bullet holes

The basketball court rules sign at a St. Helena Island community center was riddled with bullet holes Friday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Seven bullet holes were found in the metal sign at Gloria Potts Community Center on Seaside Road around 8:30 a.m., according to the report. No shell casings were found on the ground nearby or in the parking lot.
No other damage was found at the community center, according to the report. There was approximately $250 worth of damage.
