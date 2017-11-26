Stock image
Stock image
Stock image

Beaufort News

If you want to know the rules at this community center, read around the bullet holes

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

November 26, 2017 05:56 PM

The basketball court rules sign at a St. Helena Island community center was riddled with bullet holes Friday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

Seven bullet holes were found in the metal sign at Gloria Potts Community Center on Seaside Road around 8:30 a.m., according to the report. No shell casings were found on the ground nearby or in the parking lot.

No other damage was found at the community center, according to the report. There was approximately $250 worth of damage.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character

    Diamond Henderson, friend of missing 19-year-old Chaz Blanding and his slain uncle Robert, 24, talks about who his friends were and what he thinks happened.

Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character

Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character 0:40

Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character
Beaufort woman hosts 5K for her family, here's why 0:53

Beaufort woman hosts 5K for her family, here's why
Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. 0:52

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse.

View More Video