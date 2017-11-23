Second Yemassee shooting suspect arrested in Beaufort

A 22-year-old Beaufort man was arrested late Wednesday just before midnight in Beaufort in connection with a Yemassee shooting incident on Nov. 16.
Jabahri Shamar McGowan has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing two shots from a handgun into a vehicle around 11 a.m. near Church Street and Yemassee Highway, Yemassee Police Department spokesman Matthew Garnes said Thursday morning. McGowan was detained by Beaufort Police Department and a Yemassee investigator responded to arrest him and take him to Hampton County Detention Center.
“We truly appreciate the assistance of the Beaufort City Police Department in helping us locate this suspect just hours after the warrant was issued,” Yemassee Police Chief Gregory Alexander said. “This is truly what teamwork is all about. Thank you, Beaufort PD.”
Ihyonna Williams, 19, of Yemassee turned herself in to police on Sunday to also face an attempted murder charge, according to police.
The victim reported he was driving south on Church Street near Yemassee Highway when he saw a man and a woman holding hands and walking in the roadway, according to a police report. He went around the pedestrians, then turned his Honda Civic back around because he said he heard the man say something to him, the report said.
He told police when he asked them why they hadn’t gotten out of the way of his car, the male pedestrian pulled out a handgun and fired two shots into the front driver’s side door, according to the report. The woman stood by on her cell phone.
