Has anyone seen this St. Helena Island man? He has been missing for over 2 months

A 22-year-old man from St. Helena Island has not been seen by his family since Sept. 16 and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office believes he may still be in danger, according to a news release on Wednesday.
Kenneth Jenkins Jr. was reported missing from his Mango Road home on Sept. 18. He took a friend to dinner that night and then said he had to take someone to Ridgeland. His family has not heard from him since, according to a Sheriff’s Office release at the time.
Jenkins’ family took to social media to spread the word of his disappearance, sharing pictures of him with pleas for help or information to bring him home.
Jenkins is described as a 6-foot-1 black man weighing approximately 165 pounds, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with information can call Sgt. Andrew Rice at 843-255-3429 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments