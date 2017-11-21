These 2 men smuggled almost $500 worth of alcohol out of a Yemassee store, police say

The Yemassee Police Department is asking the community to help identify two men who are suspected of shoplifting from a liquor store Tuesday evening.
The suspects, described only as black males, allegedly stole from the R&M Liquor store on U.S. 17 Alternative in Yemassee, police spokesman Matthew Garnes said Tuesday night. Police were called to the store around 6:15 p.m. They are believed to have put several small bottles of liquor in their pants and carried out one large bottle of liquor before leaving, totaling approximately $485.
One of the suspects is believed to have “ties to the Beaufort area,” according to Garnes.
Anyone with information can call Yemassee Police Department at 843-589-6315.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
