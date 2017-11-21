More Videos

Beaufort News

Want to cook your turkey like Hudson’s? Here are the recipes

By Drew Martin

dmartin@islandpacket.com

November 21, 2017 05:22 PM

Isaac Jimenez had turkeys in nearly every corner.

The cooler had turkeys brining, and others put on shelves in the back were cooked earlier in the day.

When Jimenez opened the double oven, turkeys were getting their golden brown color sitting side-by-side.

Jiminez is the executive chef for Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks.

Hudson’s, along with St. Andrew By-The-Sea United Methodist Church, is offering a free community meal at the restaurant on Thanksgiving.

If you want your Thanksgiving meal to have the taste and style of Hudson’s, try their recipe.

If you have the time, brine your bird, too.

Brining can keep the meat flavorful and tender, and benefits the chef who tends to overcook.

If you’re not up to cooking yourself or want to spend the day with others, here are three community meals you can visit on Thursday.

Hudson’s Seafood Turkey Rub

Apply generously to the turkey breast, wings and legs (Don’t use a rub if you’re deep frying a turkey)

1 cup Kosher salt

1 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon cracked black pepper

1 tablespoon dried thyme

2 tablespoons roasted garlic

2 tablespoons cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons chili powder

1/2 cup paprika

