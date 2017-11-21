Move over, Myrtle Beach! Beaufort County named drunkest spot in South Carolina

Take notes Myrtle Beach — Beaufort County really knows how to party.
The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort metro area was named the drunkest city in South Carolina by USA Today.
The rankings, released Tuesday, lists the booziest city in each state using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data on excessive drinking.
“Some 19.3 of adults in the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort metro area report drinking excessively, more than the 16.6 percent excessive drinking rate for South Carolina as a whole and the largest share of any metro area in the state,” according to the list.
Never miss a local story.
The list notes that the typical household income in the area is higher than the statewide median, which could be related to the higher-than-average drinking.
“Wealthy individuals are more likely to participate in activities related to drinking, such as going out to eat, going on vacation, and socializing with coworkers, and are more likely to drink heavily than the average American,” the list says.
Nationwide, South Carolina has the 15th lowest rate heavy or binge drinking, the study found.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
Comments