Stock image
Stock image
Stock image

Beaufort News

He found a check for $1,500 on the ground and made a quick choice

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

November 19, 2017 08:07 PM

A Burton area man spotted a check for $1,500 on the ground outside of a Parker’s Saturday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

He found the check in the parking lot of the Savannah Highway Parker’s near Shell Point around 8:30 a.m., according to the report. The name on the check wasn’t familiar to him, so he turned it in to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office right away.

A deputy tracked down the lost check’s rightful owner and returned it to him at his Seabrook home, according to the report. He had already canceled the check by that time, but the man who found it did the decent thing and helped it get back where it belonged.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island

    PFC Opha May completed her first graduation on the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island parade deck on Friday morning. She is the first female mascot, named after the first female Marine, and is ready for the job. Plus, she is so adorable!

This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island

This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island 0:43

This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island
Ever seen a matchlock gun be fired? This video will show you what it's like 0:59

Ever seen a matchlock gun be fired? This video will show you what it's like
Who won Saturday's marsh tacky horse race in Yemassee? This video will show you 0:48

Who won Saturday's marsh tacky horse race in Yemassee? This video will show you

View More Video