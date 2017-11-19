Stock image
Mad he lost the video game to a woman, he attacked a Lady’s Island couple digitally

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

November 19, 2017 07:47 PM

A married Lady’s Island couple stayed up playing Call of Duty early Friday morning when one of their online opponents started attacking their system because he lost to a woman, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The couple had been playing with six other individuals online with their Xbox and the wife had won several games, according to the report. The hostile gamer initiated a Denial of Service attack on the Hargray customers’ modem by flooding their server around 2:30 a.m.

The service provider was not able to tell the victims anything about the attacker but a technician was able to fix the modem on Friday, according to the report.

