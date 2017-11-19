A years-long neighbor dispute on Lady’s Island allegedly escalated to violent threats

A Lady’s Island woman — who is 6 to 8 years into a dispute over lawn care with her neighbor — claimed the man next door threatened her around 5 p.m. on Thursday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
“I am going to break your neck and set your house on fire,” the woman claimed her neighbor told her after coming out of his garage, according to the report. She went to tell another neighbor what happened, allegedly smelling like she had been drinking alcohol, and then she called the authorities.
The issue between the Cedar Crest Circle neighbors stems from a disagreement about the woman burning leaves in her backyard, according to the report. The man told deputies the woman is upset with him for taking too long to fix her lawnmower so he made a point to avoid her and not say anything to her when he got home from work on Thursday and saw her raking leaves out front.
There were no witnesses and their stories conflicted with each other, so no charges were filed.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
