Stock image
Stock image
Stock image

Beaufort News

Mom and daughter were looking at dolls online when bullets began hitting the house

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

November 19, 2017 05:31 PM

A Burton home on a small street off County Shed Road was hit by several bullets while a mother and daughter were inside, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

No one was injured from the gunfire, but the 16-year-old girl hit her face on something when she and her mother dove off the bed to the floor, according to the report. The mother’s 20-year-old son was not home during the shooting but returned home safely later while deputies were still on scene.

The mother and daughter were looking at dolls online in the mother’s bedroom when the bullets started to hit the front window and wall of the home, according to the report. When the gunfire stopped, the mother called 911 and then grabbed her shotgun and walked out of the room toward the front of the home. She didn’t see anyone near the house.

This incident is under investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island

    PFC Opha May completed her first graduation on the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island parade deck on Friday morning. She is the first female mascot, named after the first female Marine, and is ready for the job. Plus, she is so adorable!

This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island

This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island 0:43

This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island
Ever seen a matchlock gun be fired? This video will show you what it's like 0:59

Ever seen a matchlock gun be fired? This video will show you what it's like
Who won Saturday's marsh tacky horse race in Yemassee? This video will show you 0:48

Who won Saturday's marsh tacky horse race in Yemassee? This video will show you

View More Video