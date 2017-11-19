Mom and daughter were looking at dolls online when bullets began hitting the house

A Burton home on a small street off County Shed Road was hit by several bullets while a mother and daughter were inside, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
No one was injured from the gunfire, but the 16-year-old girl hit her face on something when she and her mother dove off the bed to the floor, according to the report. The mother’s 20-year-old son was not home during the shooting but returned home safely later while deputies were still on scene.
The mother and daughter were looking at dolls online in the mother’s bedroom when the bullets started to hit the front window and wall of the home, according to the report. When the gunfire stopped, the mother called 911 and then grabbed her shotgun and walked out of the room toward the front of the home. She didn’t see anyone near the house.
This incident is under investigation.
