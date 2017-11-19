Burton Fire District
Burton Food Lion evacuated due to gas leak. Employees praised for quick thinking

By Michael Olinger

November 19, 2017 09:06 AM

Following reports of a gas leak, the Food Lion on Shanklin Road in Burton was temporarily evacuated Saturday night, according to a Burton Fire District release.

The report came in just before 9:30 p.m., according to the release, and by the time firefighters arrived store employees had already evacuated customers.

Firefighters searched inside and outside the building, eventually locating a leaking portable propane tank outside the main entrance to the store, the release says.

They were able to secure the tank, the report says, stopping the leak and allowing customers and employees to go back inside the store., which was evacuated for roughly 15 minutes.

The Burton Fire District was aided by The MCAS Beaufort Fire Department, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and Beaufort County EMS, who also responded to the scene, according to the release.

The release also thanks the employees of Food Lion for taking the odor of gas seriously and evacuating the store.

“All it takes is for free flowing propane to find an ignition source to result in an explosion or fire,” the release said.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

