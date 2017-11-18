Beaufort County Detention Center
Second time not the charm for Port Royal burglar who hit same Beaufort home twice

By Michael Olinger

November 18, 2017 01:07 PM

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, a Port Royal man burgled a home in the 2300 block of Southside Boulevard in Beaufort. Ten days later, on Friday, Nov. 17, he came back for more, according to a post on the Police Department’s Facebook page.

Dispatchers with the Beaufort Police Department received a call at 1:04 am on Friday from a neighbor who heard sounds coming from the home, according to the post. They then saw light from the suspect’s phone as he made his way through the house.

The suspect, 21-year-old Ben Reed of Port Royal, forced his way into the home through a back door, according to the post.

Officers were on the scene quickly, the post said, and promptly surrounded the home. Upon entering and searching the home, they located Reed hiding in a living room closet, whereupon he was arrested without resistance.

Upon his arrest police found him in possession of property taken from a burglary of the same residence only ten days earlier, according to the post. Reed then confessed to both burglaries.

He has been charged with two counts of burglary in the first degree, the post concluded.

Reed is still in custody on $75,000 bond at the Beaufort County Detention Center according to online detention center records.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

