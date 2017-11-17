You’re making life easy for Beaufort thieves. This map proves it.

Beaufort residents are ignoring the easiest step to avoid being victims of theft.
That’s what a map posted by Beaufort Police Department this week shows. The police have been using the department’s Facebook page to promote a campaign reminding everyone to remove guns from vehicles and lock their car doors at 9 p.m.
Pins on the map mark reports of break-ins during the past six months. Another five guns have been stolen from unlocked vehicles since the police began their #9PMRoutine social media push, the post said.
“If you see something suspicious, don't hesitate to call us, it's literally what you pay us for: to come and check things out for the safety of you and your property,” the post said. “You can't ‘bother’ us by calling in something that doesn't seem right.”
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
