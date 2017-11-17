Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase

Though Beaufort's Sea Eagle Market does not provide oyster shucking service for the oysters it sells, workers there know a thing or two about how to prize an oyster from its shell. Here, just in time for oyster season, employees Kelly Bowick and Lora Wasielewski demonstrate the proper way to shuck a raw oyster on Nov. 10, 2016.
Living history presenter Barbara Ingram, of Loris, S.C., was at the Heritage Days Celebration at the Penn Center on Saturday giving attendees an unvarnished look at how life was for enslaved African Americans in the South Carolina, and showcasing how far they have come since then.
The Beaufort County Black Chamber of Commerce restarted construction of its new building after a fire burned the nearly completed facility in 2016. Chamber CEO Larry Holman shows the progress on Tuesday, November 7, 2017.
Beaufort County school board member Joey Dunkle's motion to hire an outside consultant to help with the Beaufort County enrollment numbers as it relates to redistricting did not pass at Tuesday's meeting. So what does this mean?
The 11th Street Dockside building has been empty since it was damaged in a fire, but it was recently purchased by a Hilton Head Island restaurant group who plans to put in a family seafood restaurant. Check out this look inside of the building before the renovations begin.