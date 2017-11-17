More Videos

This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island 0:43

This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island

Pause
Sex charges in South Carolina: How do the numbers add up? 0:34

Sex charges in South Carolina: How do the numbers add up?

Leaving Savannah, here's what you'll see as you drive US 17 0:41

Leaving Savannah, here's what you'll see as you drive US 17

Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season 0:37

Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office 0:49

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own. 0:54

Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own.

2 community groups are pushing for changes in Beaufort County schools. Here's what they want. 0:48

2 community groups are pushing for changes in Beaufort County schools. Here's what they want.

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:22

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom

This Beaufort County surveillance video sent a bus monitor to prison 1:50

This Beaufort County surveillance video sent a bus monitor to prison

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 1:10

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party

  • Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase

    Jordan Anderson, 22, of Claxton, Ga., led Yemassee Police Department on a high-speed chase after he refused to get out of his car.

Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase

Jordan Anderson, 22, of Claxton, Ga., led Yemassee Police Department on a high-speed chase after he refused to get out of his car.
Yemassee Police Department

Food & Drink

Beaufort experts show us how to shuck an oyster

Though Beaufort's Sea Eagle Market does not provide oyster shucking service for the oysters it sells, workers there know a thing or two about how to prize an oyster from its shell. Here, just in time for oyster season, employees Kelly Bowick and Lora Wasielewski demonstrate the proper way to shuck a raw oyster on Nov. 10, 2016.