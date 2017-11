More Videos

0:37 Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season

0:49 This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

1:02 Beaufort experts show us how to shuck an oyster

0:53 Heritage Days Celebration presenter brings Lowcountry history to life

1:16 Highlights from the Beaufort Veterans Day Parade

0:50 Planning a Beaufort vacation (or staycation)? Check out these new modern rooms at The Beaufort Inn

0:21 Motorcyclist gets off bike, threatens driver on Boundary Street

0:55 Former Parris Island drill instructor found guilty at court martial trial. Here are the charges.

0:51 Beaufort Black Chamber rebuilds after devastating fire. When will it be finished?

0:43 Recruit testimony: Drill instructor said “What happens in squad bay stays in squad bay”

0:23 If hiring outside consultant fails, school board member says options remain