After Ridgeland traffic stop, Florida men face credit card forgery charges

Two Florida men were arrested in Ridgeland Wednesday morning after police discovered forged credit and debit cards, a magnetic card stripe reader and fake IDs, according to a Ridgeland Police Department report.
Alain Ravelo-Fonseca, 42, of Miami, and Luis Funez-Martinez, 39, of Miami Gardens, were pulled over on I-95 South near the 16 mile marker around 10:30 a.m. in a gray Nissan Altima that Ravelo-Fonseca was driving, according to the report. The vehicle was stopped because Ravelo-Fonseca was allegedly speeding and following too closely, the report said.
The card reader and several forged credit and debit cards with false names were found that matched two forged Illinois identification cards with the suspects’ pictures and the same false names.
The men face charges of financial transaction card forgery, criminal possession of financial transaction card forgery devices and possession of an altered identification card, according to police. They were taken to Jasper County Detention Center Wednesday. Bond for their fake ID charge was set at $257.50 on Wednesday, but online Jasper County court records did not list bond information for the remaining charges Thursday morning.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
