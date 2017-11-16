Big trucks or school books? Port Royal event rolls into town on school makeup day

Big trucks are returning to Port Royal this weekend.
The second annual Touch-a-Truck event will allow children to a playground of police, fire, emergency and construction vehicles on Paris Avenue. Cost is $5 per person, and the event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Paris Avenue.
The event conflicts with Beaufort County schools makeup day Saturday, but event organizers extended the hours to allow school-age children to attend.
In addition to the vehicles, face-painting, bounce houses, music, food and drink will be part of the festivities.
If it rains, the event will be rescheduled for Dec. 2. No pets are allowed.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
