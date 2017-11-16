‘Wildboys’ gang member sentenced in drive-by shooting, ordered to pay victim’s costs

A gang member accused of attempting to murder a rival gang member was sentenced to 20 years in prison in federal court Wednesday and must pay the cost of the victim’s medical care in addition to serving time.
Devin Brown, 23, aka, “Deno Badazz,” of Green Pond, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard Gergel, according to a 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office news release.
Brown, a member of the Wildboys gang, was given a 10 year mandatory minimum sentence that will be served consecutively with his attempted murder conviction for use of a firearm during a violent crime. Brown must also serve five years of supervised release and pay the cost of the victim’s medical care, the release said.
He was convicted is in connection with an April 7, 2015, incident in which he attempted to murder the rival gang member in a drive-by shooting involving assault-type firearms. A bystander inside the home was shot and injured.
The Wildboys gang is a “violent street gang” from the Green Pond area of Walterboro, the release said. Brown’s involvement with the gang began as early as 2012.
Four others have previously pleaded guilty to their involvement with the gang.
▪ In June, Gergel sentenced Wildboys members and associates Kelvin Mitchell, Damien Robinson and Brian Manigo for their roles in gang-related racketeering activities.
▪ In August, Wildboys member Joshua Manigualt, aka “J-Rizzle,” was sentenced for his role in gang-related activities.
Brown’s case was prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Tameaka Legette of the Solicitor’s Office as well as trial attorney Leshia Lee-Dixon of the U.S. Justice Department Criminal Division’s Organized Crime and Gang Section.
The case was investigated by the ATF Charleston Office in partnership with the Walterboro Police Department, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the Summerville Police Department, the 14th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.
