More Videos

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office 0:49

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

Pause
Worried about your home flooding? This is how you navigate Beaufort County's new flood maps 1:07

Worried about your home flooding? This is how you navigate Beaufort County's new flood maps

Watch as thief steals Salvation Army kettle in Savannah 0:41

Watch as thief steals Salvation Army kettle in Savannah

Want to make an unbelievably big meatball, too? Here's how to do it 0:54

Want to make an unbelievably big meatball, too? Here's how to do it

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:22

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom

Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy 1:10

Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer 0:47

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Beaufort County students and parents react to make-up days on Saturday 1:37

Beaufort County students and parents react to make-up days on Saturday

See why Hilton Head locals love BOGO magazine, page-by-page 0:32

See why Hilton Head locals love BOGO magazine, page-by-page

  • Watch: A virtual visit to Beaufort's waterfront

    Jeff Kid shot this video of Beaufort's waterfront "with three cameras over four days, two seasons and three times of day."

Jeff Kid shot this video of Beaufort's waterfront "with three cameras over four days, two seasons and three times of day." Jeff Kid Submitted
Jeff Kid shot this video of Beaufort's waterfront "with three cameras over four days, two seasons and three times of day." Jeff Kid Submitted

Beaufort News

If you liked Beaufort’s free holiday parking before, you’ll love it now. Here’s why.

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

November 16, 2017 09:53 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Beaufort holiday shoppers should face less confusion over free parking downtown with a new plan starting next week, city officials say.

Free parking will be offered all day in the Beaufort Downtown Marina parking lot starting Thanksgiving Day through New Year’s Day. The city previously offered free parking for two hours at its meters along Bay Street and on nearby side streets in an effort to draw Christmas shoppers.

Due to confusion among visitors and business employees taking advantage of the free spots, a city parking committee decided on the marina option to eliminate confusion. Beaufort takes about an $18,000 hit with the promotion during December, downtown operations director Linda Roper told City Council this week.

During the free parking period, the marina’s 167 spaces will be available at no cost. Cars will still be ticketed if they park in designated spaces for buses and boat trailers, Roper said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Shoppers will still have to feed the meters along Bay Street and elsewhere downtown from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office 0:49

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

Pause
Worried about your home flooding? This is how you navigate Beaufort County's new flood maps 1:07

Worried about your home flooding? This is how you navigate Beaufort County's new flood maps

Watch as thief steals Salvation Army kettle in Savannah 0:41

Watch as thief steals Salvation Army kettle in Savannah

Want to make an unbelievably big meatball, too? Here's how to do it 0:54

Want to make an unbelievably big meatball, too? Here's how to do it

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:22

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom

Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy 1:10

Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer 0:47

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Beaufort County students and parents react to make-up days on Saturday 1:37

Beaufort County students and parents react to make-up days on Saturday

See why Hilton Head locals love BOGO magazine, page-by-page 0:32

See why Hilton Head locals love BOGO magazine, page-by-page

  • This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

    The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office has a new hound puppy to join their tracking team. The dog doesn't have a name yet, but she is already training for her new position.

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

View More Video