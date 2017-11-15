Yemassee car chase winds through back roads to Walterboro

A driver on I-95 evaded police and spike strips in Yemassee while heading toward Walterboro on Wednesday afternoon, according to a Yemassee Police Department news release.
A police officer tried to pull the vehicle over near the 38 mile marker of I-95, but the vehicle took off going over 100 mph, according to the release. The driver got off at exit 42 and led a trail through back roads.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office joined the chase and used spike strips to try to stop the vehicle on Cypress Pond Road, but the driver was able to maneuver around them, according to the release.
The driver was caught and taken to Hampton County Detention Center, according to police. No further information was immediately available.
This story will be updated.
