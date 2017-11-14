Someone with a BB gun took shots at the windows of this Beaufort store

A Beaufort Salvation Army store manager came in to work Monday to find four front windows had been shot at with a BB gun over the weekend, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Each damaged window at the Robert Smalls Parkway store had a single hole but none of the windows shattered, according to the report. The incident is believed to have occurred between 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Monday.
The damage to the windows was estimated at about $1,600, according to the report.
