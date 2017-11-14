Stock image
Someone with a BB gun took shots at the windows of this Beaufort store

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

November 14, 2017 3:18 PM

A Beaufort Salvation Army store manager came in to work Monday to find four front windows had been shot at with a BB gun over the weekend, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

Each damaged window at the Robert Smalls Parkway store had a single hole but none of the windows shattered, according to the report. The incident is believed to have occurred between 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Monday.

The damage to the windows was estimated at about $1,600, according to the report.

