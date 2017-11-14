Deputies serving warrants at Jasper County home find cocaine, meth, weed, Xanax, guns

Three Jasper County men were arrested on Monday after what started as a mission to apprehend two men with outstanding warrants uncovered several grams of drugs, pills and guns at a residence in the Mitchellville community, according to a Jasper County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Members of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division’s Fugitive Apprehension Team responded to a home on Orange Grove Road to locate Ra’sheed Fields, 24, and Kyron Shaw, 31, according to the release. Both had outstanding warrants for armed robbery and second-degree assault and battery by a mob. Shaw also had municipal and magistrate warrants.
As the warrants were served, eight guns were found at the home. Five of them were stolen, the release said.
Investigators also found 124 grams of cocaine, 27 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of crack cocaine, 37 Xanax pills and a small amount of marijuana, the release said.
Broddrick Lee, 28, who allegedly tried to run from deputies, was also arrested and, along with Fields and Shaw, faces new charges of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
