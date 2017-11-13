Burton barking dogs raise the alarm, prevent theft of dirt bike, police say

A watchful neighbor — with the help of his barking dogs — stopped a theft from a Bonaire Estates home in Burton early Monday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
A white male in a black hooded sweatshirt tried to steal a $3,700 dirt bike from a Bonaire Circle backyard shortly before 3 a.m. Monday, according to the report. The victim’s neighbor’s dogs started barking which sent the neighbor outside to investigate. He told deputies he saw the suspect walking the dirt bike away from the home
“Where are you going with that bike, boy?” the neighbor challenged the suspect, grabbing a flashlight from his truck to get a better look at him. At that, the suspect picked up the bike and tried to run with it, but he gave up and dropped the two wheeler before turning the corner and running down Parris Island Gateway, according to the report.
The neighbor wasn’t able to get a look at the suspect’s face, but the victim got his bike back, according to the report.
