Stock image
Stock image
Stock image

Beaufort News

Burton barking dogs raise the alarm, prevent theft of dirt bike, police say

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

November 13, 2017 3:32 PM

A watchful neighbor — with the help of his barking dogs — stopped a theft from a Bonaire Estates home in Burton early Monday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

A white male in a black hooded sweatshirt tried to steal a $3,700 dirt bike from a Bonaire Circle backyard shortly before 3 a.m. Monday, according to the report. The victim’s neighbor’s dogs started barking which sent the neighbor outside to investigate. He told deputies he saw the suspect walking the dirt bike away from the home

“Where are you going with that bike, boy?” the neighbor challenged the suspect, grabbing a flashlight from his truck to get a better look at him. At that, the suspect picked up the bike and tried to run with it, but he gave up and dropped the two wheeler before turning the corner and running down Parris Island Gateway, according to the report.

The neighbor wasn’t able to get a look at the suspect’s face, but the victim got his bike back, according to the report.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Planning a Beaufort vacation (or staycation)? Check out these new modern rooms at The Beaufort Inn

    The Beaufort Inn recently opened their brand new building, Craven Cottage, for guests. This is the first new building that the bed and breakfast has built since 2005 and offers guests who want more modern accommodations, 12 rooms to stay in without the historical aspect.

Planning a Beaufort vacation (or staycation)? Check out these new modern rooms at The Beaufort Inn

Planning a Beaufort vacation (or staycation)? Check out these new modern rooms at The Beaufort Inn 0:50

Planning a Beaufort vacation (or staycation)? Check out these new modern rooms at The Beaufort Inn
Highlights from the Beaufort Veterans Day Parade 1:16

Highlights from the Beaufort Veterans Day Parade
Heritage Days Celebration presenter brings Lowcountry history to life 0:53

Heritage Days Celebration presenter brings Lowcountry history to life

View More Video