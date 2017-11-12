The gun he used in this robbery is the same one he used a few days before, police say

A 26-year-old Ridgeland man is accused of stealing money from a parked car Thursday afternoon and then finding the owner inside a store and — armed with a gun —demanding more money, according to Ridgeland Police Department.
Devin Swinton is charged with armed robbery and breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, according to Ridgeland Police Department’s online reports. Swinton’s bond information was not yet available Sunday evening in online Jasper County court documents.
Swinton allegedly took the cash from an unoccupied car parked at the Star Point BP Station on North Jacob Smart Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the report. He then allegedly went inside the store and went up to the vehicle owner, demanding more money while brandishing a handgun. Swinton left the store and was arrested a short time later.
The handgun was found in Swinton’s bedroom after authorities executed a search warrant at his home, according to the report. It is believed to be the same gun that Swinton allegedly used on Nov. 4 in an incident at Heron Crossing Apartments in which he is accused of pointing the gun at a woman while looking for a man with whom he has an ongoing dispute. For that incident, Swinton was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to online Jasper County court records and police reports.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments