Beaufort News

When he decided not to buy the Apple Watch, the sale turned into a robbery

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

November 12, 2017 6:11 PM

A Seabrook man reported being hit over the head and robbed after he decided not to buy an Apple Watch from a couple of teenaged boys near Seabrook Center Road, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The victim said he met up with the teens around 6 p.m. to look at the watch that he was considering buying for $30, according to the report. When he turned to walk away after deciding the “battery dies too fast” and it was “not worth his money,” he was hit on the back of the head and one of the teens allegedly stole $80 from his pocket.

The suspects were said to be about 15 and 17 years old, but they couldn’t be found in the area when deputies arrived, according to the report. They allegedly ran off after stealing the victim’s money and no one in the neighborhood saw what happened or knew who the teens were.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

