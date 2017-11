More Videos

0:50 Planning a Beaufort vacation (or staycation)? Check out these new modern rooms at The Beaufort Inn

0:21 Motorcyclist gets off bike, threatens driver on Boundary Street

0:55 Former Parris Island drill instructor found guilty at court martial trial. Here are the charges.

0:51 Beaufort Black Chamber rebuilds after devastating fire. When will it be finished?

0:43 Recruit testimony: Drill instructor said “What happens in squad bay stays in squad bay”

0:23 If hiring outside consultant fails, school board member says options remain

0:52 It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming.

0:29 School board member wants outside help with Beaufort County enrollment numbers. Here's why.

0:49 Recognize this man? He allegedly stole a cash drawer from the Beaufort Walmart

1:54 Here's what to expect today at former Parris Island drill instructor's court-martial

1:47 Fog gives eerie look to Beaufort's Waterfront Park