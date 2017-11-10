‘I’m a cop, you dumb b----!’ Video captures Beaufort road rage incident

A Beaufort road rage incident caught on video Thursday afternoon appears to show a motorcyclist identify himself as a cop and threaten another driver with arrest.
In the video posted publicly to Facebook, a man on a motorcycle stopped at the intersection of Boundary Street and Robert Smalls Parkway leaves his bike and walks to the silver sedan behind him. He yells that if the driver hits his bike, he will arrest the driver.
“I’m a (expletive) cop, you dumb b----,” he can be heard yelling before slamming his fist on the hood and walking back to the bike.
The driver of the sedan responded blowing the horn. The rider walks back to the car and points at the windshield while saying something inaudible on the video.
As the light turns green, the rider walks the bike backward towards the car and revs the engine as the video taken by a nearby motorist ends.
Beaufort Police Chief Matt Clancy said Friday he had not previously seen the video and was not aware of a police report having been filed when a reporter shared the video. He said he didn’t recognize the rider or motorcycle but that a license plate number should make the rider easy to identify.
Lucas Posey, a Beaufort resident captured the video and witnessed the incident, said the driver used her turn signal and began to change lanes before seeing the motorcycle and remaining in her lane. When the rider pulled even, he made an obscene gesture to the driver, Posey said.
The driver of the car responded, leading to the heated exchange on the video.
Posey said he had a friend run the motorcycle license plate to learn the owner’s name. After some social media sleuthing, he believes the man attended a police academy in another state and has no apparent connection to Beaufort law enforcement, Posey said.
“If he was a cop or is a cop, I just wanted to bring attention that he might have some anger issues if he can’t handle a situation like that better than he did,” Posey said.
