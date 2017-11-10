More Videos

    The Yemassee Police Department is looking for four suspects involved in a theft at the EZ Shop located at 315 Yemassee Hwy. Two of the male suspects walked into the manager's office and concealed cigarettes and other items in their pants, police say. Two of the suspects left in a tan Kia Sol. All four are wanted for petit larceny. Anyone with information should call Cpt. Joe Loadholt at 843-812-8790, Cpl. Brian Michael at 843-589-6315 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

Beaufort News

Yemassee police need your help nabbing these thieves who filled their pants with smokes

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

November 10, 2017 9:11 AM

Yemassee Police on Thursday released photos of three men and a woman who were caught on camera entering a gas station and stealing cigarettes by pulling their pants down, putting the merchandise inside, and running away.

The theft happened Oct. 22 at the Yemassee Highway Horizon E-Z Shop around 4 p.m., according to a Yemassee Police Department news release.

Two male suspects took turns going into the manager’s office, pulling down their pants and stuffing them with cartons of smokes, surveillance video showed. Those two then ran to a tan Kia Sol parked outside while the other two walked out of the store.

Police are seeking the community’s help to identify the four suspects who are wanted for petit larceny, according to the release.

Any information on the identities of the suspects may call (843) 589-6315 and ask for Investigator Vick. Callers are asked to reference case number 17YE8025.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

