Yemassee police need your help nabbing these thieves who filled their pants with smokes

More Videos 0:51 Beaufort Black Chamber rebuilds after devastating fire. When will it be finished? Pause 1:07 Worried about your home flooding? This is how you navigate Beaufort County's new flood maps 0:44 Want to jazz up your burger? Try this wine jam recipe from Charbar Co. on Hilton Head 0:43 Recruit testimony: Drill instructor said “What happens in squad bay stays in squad bay” 0:22 Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:50 A Hardeeville gas station was robbed at knife-point. Here's where it happened. 1:10 This tiny home may be small, but it comes with a big list of features 1:01 Here's why a Lowcountry veteran met her new pup on The Today Show 0:23 If hiring outside consultant fails, school board member says options remain 1:24 This locally owned tiny car won best of class at the Concours d'Elegance Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Yemassee thieves pull pants down, fill them up with merchandise The Yemassee Police Department is looking for four suspects involved in a theft at the EZ Shop located at 315 Yemassee Hwy. Two of the male suspects walked into the manager's office and concealed cigarettes and other items in their pants, police say. Two of the suspects left in a tan Kia Sol. All four are wanted for petit larceny. Anyone with information should call Cpt. Joe Loadholt at 843-812-8790, Cpl. Brian Michael at 843-589-6315 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC. The Yemassee Police Department is looking for four suspects involved in a theft at the EZ Shop located at 315 Yemassee Hwy. Two of the male suspects walked into the manager's office and concealed cigarettes and other items in their pants, police say. Two of the suspects left in a tan Kia Sol. All four are wanted for petit larceny. Anyone with information should call Cpt. Joe Loadholt at 843-812-8790, Cpl. Brian Michael at 843-589-6315 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC. Yemassee Police Department

The Yemassee Police Department is looking for four suspects involved in a theft at the EZ Shop located at 315 Yemassee Hwy. Two of the male suspects walked into the manager's office and concealed cigarettes and other items in their pants, police say. Two of the suspects left in a tan Kia Sol. All four are wanted for petit larceny. Anyone with information should call Cpt. Joe Loadholt at 843-812-8790, Cpl. Brian Michael at 843-589-6315 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC. Yemassee Police Department