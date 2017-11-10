Yemassee police need your help nabbing these thieves who filled their pants with smokes

Yemassee Police on Thursday released photos of three men and a woman who were caught on camera entering a gas station and stealing cigarettes by pulling their pants down, putting the merchandise inside, and running away.
The theft happened Oct. 22 at the Yemassee Highway Horizon E-Z Shop around 4 p.m., according to a Yemassee Police Department news release.
Two male suspects took turns going into the manager’s office, pulling down their pants and stuffing them with cartons of smokes, surveillance video showed. Those two then ran to a tan Kia Sol parked outside while the other two walked out of the store.
Police are seeking the community’s help to identify the four suspects who are wanted for petit larceny, according to the release.
Any information on the identities of the suspects may call (843) 589-6315 and ask for Investigator Vick. Callers are asked to reference case number 17YE8025.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
