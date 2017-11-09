When they returned to their boat on Dataw, parts of it had been stolen

A boat’s steering wheel was gone — along with several other components — when an Illinois couple returned to it at the Dataw Island Marina on Sunday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The boat’s wind indicator, autopilot control head and assorted boat manuals were also stolen, according to the report. The stolen parts were valued at approximately $2,300 on top of $250 worth of damage done to the boat’s control pod. The boat was in dry dock while its owners were away, the report said.
The couple last visited the area and spent time on the boat in August, the owner told deputies. The couple is in town seasonally and live on the nearly 39-foot vessel when they’re here.
