A multimillion-dollar Beaufort project burned. It’s rising again in growing downtown.

Beaufort Black Chamber rebuilds after devastating fire. When can it be finished? The Beaufort County Black Chamber of Commerce restarted construction of its new building after a fire burned the nearly completed facility in 2016. Chamber CEO Larry Holman shows the progress on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. The Beaufort County Black Chamber of Commerce restarted construction of its new building after a fire burned the nearly completed facility in 2016. Chamber CEO Larry Holman shows the progress on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. Stephen Fastenau Staff video

